Palatin provides 2020 outlook

Palatin Technologies (NYSEMKT:PTN) provides outlook for calendar year 2020.

It is advancing discussions on Vyleesi collaborations for territories outside North America, China, and Korea, and anticipates executing multiple agreements during 2020.

An investigational new drug application for PL9643 in dry eye disease was filed in December 2019. A Phase 2 study is expected to commence in Q1 with data readout anticipated in Q4.

A Phase 2 study with an oral formulation of PL8177 in ulcerative colitis patients is anticipated to commence mid-year, with data readout in mid 2021.

Clinical trials for the treatment of patients with diabetic retinopathy and non-infectious uveitis are expected to begin in 2021.

The company's melanocortin receptor 4 ("MC4r") peptide PL8905 and orally active small molecule PL9610 are currently under investigation for the treatment of rare genetic metabolic and obesity disorders. These programs are under internal evaluation for orphan designation, potential development and licensing.