Citi raises Lam ahead of earnings strength

Citi expects Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to post a "beat and raise" quarter later this month and raises its target from $330 to $360.

Analyst Atif Malik expects the company to update its target model to $25+ EPS at the analyst day on March 3.

The analyst notes that LRCX has the best exposure to memory capex spending among the semi equipment names.

Lam is expected to report earnings on January 29.