NVAX, INO among premarket gainers

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) +99% on being acquired by IG Design Group plc.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) +59% on mystery respiratory virus in China.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) +31% on repurchase agreement.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) +24% on receiving FDA IDE approval for atherectomy study.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) +14% on FDA acceptance of Gimoti refiling.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) +12% .

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) +12% on mystery respiratory virus in China.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) +12% on mystery respiratory virus in China.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) +11% on sale of Houston facility.

Oi S.A. (OIBR-C) +11% .

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) +7% .

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) +6% .

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) +5% on not reclaiming Elga mine stake.