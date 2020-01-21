Axis Capital sees 'modest' Q4 operating income

Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) expects to report modest operating income for Q4 2019.

Results were affected by pretax loss for catastrophes and other weather-related events of $140M, net of estimated reinsurance recoveries and reinstatement premiums in Q4.

Includes a pretax loss of Japanese Typhoon Hagibis of $93M.

Results also include a pretax underwriting loss for its reinsurance agriculture business of ~$29M primarily from poor weather conditions that affected Axis's U.S. and India books of business.

Notes net favorable prior year reserve development of $14M primarily attributable to motor, credit, surety, and political risk, partially offset by loss development attributable to Hurricane Irma, consistent with industry trends.

Also saw improvements in pricing and performance in core insurance lines in Q4.

Axis reports its Q4 results after the close on Jan. 29, 202; conference call on Jan. 30 at 9:30 AM ET.