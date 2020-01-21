Grayscale Bitcoin Trust becomes SEC reporting company

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) becomes the first digital currency investment vehicle to become an SEC reporting company.

Accredited investors who own or purchase shares from the trust’s private placement now have an earlier liquidity opportunity as the statutory holding period of shares purchased through the private placement will be reduced from 12 months to 6 months.

The holding period reduction will become effective after Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has been a reporting company for at least 90 days and has satisfied the other requirements under Rule 144 of the Securities Act.

The trust will now file quarterly and annual reports as well as audited financial statements with the SEC.

The structure of the trust won't change and it will continue to not operate a redemption program nor trade on a national securities exchange.