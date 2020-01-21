Trump plans to talk 'big trade deal' with European Union

President Trump says "we've been talking about it for a while and hopefully we can get something done" regarding a potential trade deal with they European Union, Bloomberg reports.

"A deal between ourselves and essentially Europe is something we all want to be able to make," he said in speaking with reporters during a meeting with EC President Ursula von der Leyen.

Trump said he's heard that von der Leyen is a "very tough negotiator, which is bad news for us because we're going to talk about a big trade deal."

Euro rises 0.1% to 0.9 euro per U.S. dollar.

ETFs: VGK, FXE, EUO, FEZ, HEDJ, EZU, IEV, OTC:ERO, IEUR, EPV