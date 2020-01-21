Wize Pharma completes enrollment in post-marketing study of EyeCon eye drop

Wize Pharma (OTCQB:WIZP) has completed enrollment in a Phase 4 clinical trial evaluating eye drop LO2A, branded as EyeCon in Israel, for the symptomatic treatment of dry eye syndrome (DES) in patients with an autoimmune disorder called Sjögren's syndrome (the immune system attacks glands that make tears and saliva causing dry eyes and mouth).

The study will compare LO2A to Alcon's OTC eye lubricant Systane Ultra UD in ~60 subjects.

Topline data should be available next quarter. The results will support marketing applications in the U.S. and other markets.