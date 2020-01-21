Stocks ease off record highs to start short trading week

Stocks tick slightly into the red at the open amid some concern that a virus outbreak in China could hurt economic activity; Dow -0.1% , Nasdaq -0.2% , S&P 500 -0.3% .

But selling has been contained on an understanding that the coronavirus is said to be less virulant than the 2003 SARS virus and has not yet produced a global pandemic.

European bourses also trade mostly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.7% , France's CAC -0.6% and Germany's DAX flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.9% and China's Shanghai Composite -1.4% .

In the U.S., an early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows nine of the 11 groups with losses, led by materials ( -0.8% ), while the rate-sensitive utilities ( +0.1% ) and real estate ( +0.1% ) sectors nudge into positive territory.

U.S. Treasury prices are up, sending the two-year yield down 3 bps to 1.53% and the 10-year yield 5 bps lower to 1.79%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 97.47.