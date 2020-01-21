Disney speeds up Plus launch in Western Europe

Disney (DIS -0.2% ) is accelerating its launch plan for Disney Plus in Western Europe, moving the date up to March 24 from a planned end-of-March opening.

That brings the service to the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland.

It's confirmed pricing at £5.99/month or £59.99/year in UK/Ireland - between $6.53 and $7.82 per month - and in the euro markets for €6.99 ($7.76) each month or €69.99 a year.

It will launch in other Western Europe markets (Belgium, Portugal and Nordic regions) later, in the summer.