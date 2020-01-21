Uber letting some drivers set prices

Uber (UBER +3% ) is testing a new feature that lets drivers in California set their own fares for certain rides, according to WSJ sources.

Starting today, drivers picking up passengers from airports in Santa Barbara, Palm Springs, and Sacramento can charge up to five times the standard Uber fare on a ride.

The change comes after California passed Assembly Bill 5, which requires companies to classify workers as employees rather than independent contractors.

Uber argues that it's a tech platform connecting riders with drivers and not a transportation company, so the drivers aren't Uber workers.