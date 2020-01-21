First Majestic forecasts lower 2020 output; suspends Del Toro mine

First Majestic Silver (AG -4.5% ) anticipates less silver-equivalent production in 2020 as the company halts output at the Del Toro mine.

Projects 2020 production of between 21.5M and 24M silver-equivalent ounces; silver production is expected to be 11.8M - 13.2M ounces.

The company said that the San Martin and La Parrilla mines are expected to remain suspended, and Del Toro is being wound down with no production planned in 2020; By suspending the company’s highest cost lead and zinc mines, management is now able to focus all of its efforts on cost reduction at its profitable silver and gold mines.

Additionally, the company continues to advance underground development activities at the Ermitaño project near Santa Elena to prepare the mine for initial production in early 2021.