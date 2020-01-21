Starbucks sets aggressive sustainability targets

Starbucks (SBUX -0.6% ) announces a multi-decade commitment to be a resource-positive company.

The company issues preliminary targets for the reduction of carbon emissions, water use and waste by 2030.

Starbucks has also outlined five strategies the company has identified to move toward the sustainability goals, including expanding plant-based menu options and investing in regenerative agricultural practices, reforestation, forest conservation and water replenishment in its supply chain.

The announcement from Starbucks arrives just head of the World Economic Forum in Davos, where climate changes issues are expected to be a major focus.

Source: Press Release