Phillips 66 drops plans for large renewable diesel refinery project

Phillips 66 (PSX -0.8% ) and partner Renewable Energy Group (REGI -1.8% ) say they are discontinuing plans to build a large-scale renewable diesel plant in Washington state, citing permitting uncertainties that were leading to delays and higher costs.

The proposed 250M gal/year project would have been the largest renewable diesel refinery on the U.S. west coast.

The companies had not disclosed the cost of the project, which was first announced in 2018.

The refinery was planned to be constructed adjacent to Phillips 66's Ferndale, Wash., refinery, taking advantage of existing infrastructure that includes tank storage, rail and truck rack access.