Amazon's paying by palm still has a lot of questions, KBW says

Amazon's technology (AMZN +0.2% ) to allow customers to connect their credit card information to the palms of their hands instead of cards/mobile devices is still in the early stages of development and many details remain unclear, writes KBW analyst Sanjay Sakhrani.

New technology appears to be "potentially most disruptive to payment terminal manufacturers like Square (SQ -0.1% )," he writes.

Among questions Sakhrani has: How the card/payments information will be tied to a consumer's palm and how the transaction will be authenticated at POS; the method AMZN will use to distribute the technology to merchants and whether merchant acquirers will play a role; and how the system will detect fraudulent transactions.