Resolute Mining launches capital raise to repay Taurus Loan

Resolute Mining (OTCPK:RMGGF) announces a fundraise of A$196M to pay off a loan a $130M bridge facility provided by Taurus Funds Management used to purchase Toro Gold including Mako gold mine in Senegal.

Equity raise is broken into three parts, with the first tranche to place 132.7M new shares at A$1.10 each to raise A$146M; next, Resolute will place 22.7M new shares at the same price to raise A$25M.

Share purchase plan offered to Resolute Shareholders residing in Australia and New Zealand, subject to an individual limit of A$30,000, to raise up to A$25M.

The issue price, Resolute noted, is a 6.4% discount to its closing price in Sydney on Monday of A$1.175, and shares were 3.6% lower in London at 61.78 pence, having been suspended in Sydney on Tuesday.