Genprex rockets 308% on accelerated review status for Oncoprex in lung cancer

Nano cap Genprex (GNPX +308.3% ) rallies on a healthy 45x surge in volume in reaction to Fast Track status in the U.S. for immunogene therapy Oncoprex, combined with AstraZeneca's Tagrisso (osimertinib), for the treatment of patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have progressed on osimertinib alone.

A Phase 1/2 study is next up.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.

Oncoprex consists of the TUSC2 gene complexed with a lipid nanoparticle.