Roku launches in Brazil; shares +4.9%

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), up 4.9% this morning, has launched its service in Brazil.

The market will get a line-up with 5,000 streaming channels and thousands of movie and TV episodes.

“I’m delighted to bring Roku to Brazil, one of the largest streaming markets in the world,” says CEO Anthony Wood. "We want to bring streaming to everyone in Brazil.”

It's partnered with AOC to bring the smart AOC Roku TV to Brazil, in 32-inch and 43-inch models (priced at 1.199,00 reais and 1.599,00 reais respectively).

Those televisions will be available online tomorrow and in stores in early February.

Roku in Brazil will feature Globoplay, the largest Brazilian streaming platform, along with more widespread global services such as Apple TV, Google Play, HBO Go, Netflix, YouTube and more.