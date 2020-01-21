Elliott buys 5% stake in Evergy, outlines two paths for improvement

Evergy (EVRG +2.1% ) edges higher after Elliott Management discloses ownership of 11.3M shares in the company, or a ~5% stake, and outlines steps the hedge fund says "should result in high-certainty, line-of-sight equity value creation of up to $5B."

Elliott says Evergy should explore a strategic combination through a stock-for-stock merger, or implement a stand-alone plan to include new management and board members with the aim of increasing critical infrastructure investment and optimizing operating costs.

Evergy's stock underperformance since the Great Plains-Westar merger "reflects investors' increasingly skeptical outlook on the company's long-term plan," Elliott says. "Investors are especially skeptical regarding Evergy's current strategy of using capital to repurchase shares at the expense of increased investment in its infrastructure."