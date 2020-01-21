Seeking Alpha
Energy  | On the Move

Elliott buys 5% stake in Evergy, outlines two paths for improvement

|About: Evergy, Inc. (EVRG)|By: , SA News Editor

Evergy (EVRG +2.1%) edges higher after Elliott Management discloses ownership of 11.3M shares in the company, or a ~5% stake, and outlines steps the hedge fund says "should result in high-certainty, line-of-sight equity value creation of up to $5B."

Elliott says Evergy should explore a strategic combination through a stock-for-stock merger, or implement a stand-alone plan to include new management and board members with the aim of increasing critical infrastructure investment and optimizing operating costs.

Evergy's stock underperformance since the Great Plains-Westar merger "reflects investors' increasingly skeptical outlook on the company's long-term plan," Elliott says. "Investors are especially skeptical regarding Evergy's current strategy of using capital to repurchase shares at the expense of increased investment in its infrastructure."

Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on EVRG