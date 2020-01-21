Telsey sees four retailers scrapping for Pier 1 sales

Telsey Advisory Group digs into the implications of Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) closing 450 stores in the U.S.

The firm sees upside for Wayfair (W -0.7% ), TJX Companies' (NYSE:TJX) HomeGoods, Target (TGT -1.7% ) and At Home Group (HOME -3.7% ) from the shrinking of the Pier 1 chain.

Wayfair is seen landing extra online sales, while the high percentage of At Home (~60%), HomeGoods (~59%) and Target (~35%) stores within three miles of a Pier 1 location are seen as a positive for the trio.