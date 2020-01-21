ABB, Ericsson display 5G opportunities in Davos

Based on a multi-year technical collaboration, ABB (ABB -0.4% ) and Ericsson (ERIC -1.4% ) have developed fundamental technologies needed to connect machines via a 5G mobile network.

The latest... During WEF 2020 in Davos, an ABB YuMi collaborative robot will carve a message in a sandbox that will be replicated at the same time by a second YuMi robot located 1.5 km away.

"As we replace traditional wire set-ups with 5G mobile networks, we can significantly increase flexibility in manufacturing," said Sami Atiya, President of ABB's Robotics and Discrete Automation business. "5G wireless technologies make it easier to connect robots to the cloud and factory automation systems."