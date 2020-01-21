Keytronic forecasts lower than expected Q2 earnings

Keytronic (KTCC -8.9% ) expects Q2 revenue of ~$117M and earnings of $0.08 per share, which is on the low end of previous guidance.

The lower than anticipated Q2 earnings primarily reflects increased factory spending in the Company’s Juarez metal fabrication departments, as well as incurred unfavorable foreign currency losses related to its unhedged portion of Mexican labor expenses due to a strengthening peso over the quarter.

For Q3 sees diminishing metals issues and forecasts revenue in the range of $117M - $121M and EPS of ~$0.13 to $0.17.

The Company plans to report its complete Q2 results on February 4, 2020.