MSCI urges investors to consider ESG in decisions

MSCI (MSCI +0.2% ) publishes a framework outlining specific actionable steps to improve practices for Environmental, Social, and Governance considerations throughout the investment process.

The provider of indexes and investing support tools urges investors to integrate ESG considerations in investment decisions to "mitigate the risks and identify the opportunities of a rapidly changing world and contribute to an effective and balanced transition towards a sustainable economy."

Framework is based on three pillars: Asset owners should integrate ESG into processes for establishing, monitoring,and revising overall investment strategy and asset allocation;

Portfolio managers should integrate ESG in portfolio management, including security selection, portfolio construction, risk management, performance attribution, and client reporting.

Research analysts who assess companies and issue invest investment recommendations to portfolio managers should integrate ESG considerations into their fundamental company analysis.

