Naked Brand announces strategic divestiture of Naked brand

Naked Brand (NAKD -4.1% ) announces agreement for the strategic brand divestiture of its Naked brand as part of the ongoing strategic turnaround.

The Naked brand trademarks will be sold to an Italian apparel company. All designs used in Naked brand products will be retained by the company for future use across its portfolio of brands.

Company expects to increase operational efficiencies firm-wide while providing new non-dilutive financing through the monetization of Naked brand trademarks.

The sale is expected to close by the end of January 2020.