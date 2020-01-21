Greenlight Capital stays bearish on Netflix

Greenlight Capital added to its short position in Netflix (NFLX -0.7% ) during Q4.

"We believe this narrative is finally coming to an end. NFLX is no longer the only value-priced streaming VOD provider. There are now a half-dozen subscription services and in the coming year there will be additional credible entrants with deep content libraries. Not every customer will choose to subscribe to all services, and on the margin, substitution will occur," warns the firm.

David Einhorn and team note that the streamer burns several billion dollars a year in cash and has accumulated a heavy debt load, even before considering future content commitments. They remind that while NFLX could service the debt and de-lever by raising equity, those actions would be a cold admission that the party is over.