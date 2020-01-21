Citi pays $18M penalty for flood insurance violations

Citi (C -0.8% ) pays an $18M civil penalty for failing to buy flood insurance on behalf of borrowers with loans secured by buildings and mobile homes located in special flood hazard areas in a timely manner, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency reports.

The failure to purchase the required flood insurance in a timely manner resulted from Citibank’s deficient Flood Disaster Protection Act policies and procedures, which allowed the bank’s third-party service provider to extend the 45-day notification period after the initial borrower notification.

Specifically, Citibank N.A. of Sioux Falls, SD, was ordered to pay the penalty for violating the FDPA.

In a statement to Reuters, a Citi spokesman said the bank was happy to resolve the matter, which had no impact on its borrowers or investors.