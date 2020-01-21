Northern Trust Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.74 (-3.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.55B (+2.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, ntrs has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.