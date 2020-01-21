Virgin Galactic rallies as investors eye spaceflight potential

Virgin Galactic (SPCE +6.6% ) announces that CEO George Whitesides will be presenting at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on February 20.

The event could be a potential share price catalyst with investors looking for new developments from the company.

Shares of Virgin Galactic trade higher today after a successful test flight by SpaceX of its crew-ready capsule over the weekend. Astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken are expected to take the Dragon to and from the International Space Station sometime in Q2.

Source: Press Release