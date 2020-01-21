Raymond James Financial Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.93 (+7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.01B (+4.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rjf has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.