Sallie Mae Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (+6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $411.47M (+7.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, slm has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.