Umpqua Holdings Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+2.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $302.72M (-0.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, umpq has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.