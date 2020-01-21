Johnson & Johnson Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.87 (-5.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.83B (+2.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JNJ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.