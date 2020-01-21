Autodesk +2.1% as Deutsche turns bullish

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is upgraded from Hold to Buy at Deutsche Bank, which increases the target from $180 to $230.

The upgrade comes as part of a broader note on the bank's belief that software and IT services spending will remain solid in 2020.

Analyst Alex Tout says key sector themes include moving core systems to the cloud, IoT becoming a "major" spend item, and the difficulty in finding quality tech talent.

Autodesk shares are up 2.1% to $197.40. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.

