Texas Instruments Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.05 (-16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.21B (-13.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TXN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 23 downward.