Arconic taps Myers to lead aluminum rolling company spinoff

Arconic (ARNC +0.2% ) disclosed after Friday's close that it named Timothy Myers, currently group president of its Global Rolled Products and Transportation and Construction Solutions segment, to become CEO of the new spinoff company by July 31.

Arconic's remaining aerospace components business will be known as Howmet Aerospace, where a CEO is expected to be named in the coming weeks.

Myers has run the Global Rolled Products unit since 2017, and was group president of the Transportation and Construction Solutions segment before the two units combined in mid-2019; previously, he was president of Alcoa Wheel and Transportation Products in 2009-16.