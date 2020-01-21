Abbott Laboratories Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (+17.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.26B (+6.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, abt has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.