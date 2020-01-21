Fifth Third Bancorp Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (+5.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.99B (+19.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fitb has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.