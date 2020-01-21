Teradyne Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (+25.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $611.95M (+17.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TER has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.

