Ally Financial Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (+1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.61B (+5.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ally has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.