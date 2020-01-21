Vale, auditor hit with charges in deadly dam collapse

Brazilian state prosecutors have filed charges against executives and others at Vale (VALE -1.9% ) and its German auditor TÜV SÜD over the miner's deadly dam collapse a year ago, WSJ reports.

Prosecutors filed charges against at least 10 individuals at Vale and TÜV SÜD for crimes including homicide, and charged both companies with environmental crimes, according to the report.

Brazilian authorities have faced pressure to bring charges in the case ahead of the first anniversary on Saturday of the tragedy, which killed 270 people.