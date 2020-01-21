Casper Sleep looks for an edge

Casper Sleep (CSPR) could face some additional pressure as it makes its public debut.

"Casper is operating in a highly competitive marketplace, and many of its competitors market the same bed-in-a-box product, in some cases at lower prices," warns Marketwatch's Ciara Linnane.

Tempur Sealy, Serta Simmons, Sleep Number, Purple Innovation and Leesa are all direct competitors - while Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Macy's, Wayfair, IKEA and Pottery Barn also compete for bedding and bedroom furniture sales.

The pricing date for the Casper IPO hasn't been determined yet.

