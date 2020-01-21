Perspecta receives $810M task order by U.S. Department of State Consular Affairs Office

Perspecta (PRSP -0.2% ) has been awarded a task order in support of the U.S. Department of State Consular Affairs Enterprise Infrastructure Operations (CAEIO) program. It has a one-year base with six one-year option periods and a potential value of $810M

Perspecta will provide the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs with enterprise infrastructure support to plan, engineer, implement, enhance, maintain and operate the global consular affairs IT environment.

The program was awarded under the General Services Administration Alliant 2 contract vehicle.