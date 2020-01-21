Steel Dynamics Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (-55.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.34B (-19.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, STLD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.