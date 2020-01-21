Baker Hughes Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+19.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.47B (+3.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BKR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 15 downward.