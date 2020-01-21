Kinder Morgan Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (+8.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.62B (-4.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KMI has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.