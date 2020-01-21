Vulture investors flock to China's bad loans - WSJ

Large money managers including Blackstone Group (BX +0.8% ), Lone Star Funds, Oaktree Capital (majority-owned by Brookfield Asset Management (BAM -0.3% )), and Bain Capital are flocking to buy nonperforming loans in China, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Chinese banks were holding at least 6.18T yuan ($899B) of nonperforming loans or debt at risk of default as of last September, a figure that some analysts think is an underestimate of the true amount.

Getting investors to acquire the bad debt on Chinese banks' balance sheet is key to Beijing's plan to revive the economy and free up capital for banks to make new loans.

Under the recent U.S.-China phase one trade accord, American companies will be able to apply for licenses that can buy nonperforming loans straight from banks.

Investors, who often buy the bad debt at 30-60 cents on the dollar, can make money by selling property secured by the loans (assuming the Chinese real estate market doesn't tank), reselling defaulted loans to other investors, or working out a deal with borrowers.