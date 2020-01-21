BP pulls out of giant Iraq oilfield - Reuters

BP (BP -0.9% ) has pulled out of Iraq's Kirkuk oilfield after its $100M exploration contract expired at the end of 2019 with no agreement on the field's expansion, Reuters reports.

Iraq's government had hoped BP would help it triple production from Kirkuk to 1M bbl/day, more than 20% of the country's current production and 1% of global output; BP has estimated Kirkuk contains 9B barrels of recoverable oil.

Separately, BP signed an agreement with Angola's government aimed at acquiring further offshore exploration rights, according to the state news agency.

BP already is a partner in ongoing production in Block 18, known as the Greater Plutonio development.

Last week, BP, Eni, Total and Equinor were awarded rights to develop several offshore Angola blocks.