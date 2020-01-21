Kudlow calls for pro-growth policies, not negative rates - CNBC

While President Trump praises negative interest rates at the World Economic Forum in Davos, his top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, calls the practice "ineffectual."

"We're forced to compete with nations that are getting negative rates, something very new," Trump said in a speech at the annual gathering. "Meaning, they get paid to borrow money, something I could get used to very quickly. Love that."

It doesn't exactly work that way. Those buying such debt pay a premium — more than 100 cents on the dollar. If the interest earned during the time they hold the debt is less than the premium paid, then those bonds are considered to carry negative yield.

Kudlow advocates more pro-growth fiscal policies like tax cuts and lower regulation, instead of monetary policy like ultra-low interest rates and quantitative easing.

“All this negative rates and printing money doesn’t really work, does it?” he said in an interview with CNBC.

“There’s nothing wrong with a balance sheet rising,” he said. “But where are the tax cuts? Where are the incentives for people to work the extra hour, take the extra incentive and take the extra risk?”

#Davos2020