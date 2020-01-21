Lithium Americas starts review process toward Nevada mine approval

Lithium Americas (LAC +3.4% ) says it launched an environmental review process for the Thacker Pass lithium claystone project in Nevada that could result in final permits to build by 2021.

The company's plan of operations includes production of battery-grade lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate, including 60K metric tons/year of lithium carbonate equivalent.

Lithium Americas plans to spend $400M on the first phase of the project, which is aimed at producing 20K mt/year of battery-quality lithium hydroxide.

The 12-month review process "is a major accomplishment milestone for developing Thacker Pass," says company CEO Jon Evans.