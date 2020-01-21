Stock drop fades as IT, real estate gain

Stocks are mixed in midday trading as real estate and information technology climb while energy and materials slide.

The Nasdaq is roughly flat, while the the S&P 500 and Dow slip 0.1% .

Bonds rally, pushing 10-year Treasury yield down 4 basis points to 1.782%.

Crude oil slips 0.2% to $58.43 per barrel.

Early in the session, shares sagged as the International Monetary Fund shaved global growth projections for the year to 3.3% vs. its previous forecast for 3.4% in October.

Adding to the pessimism were worries about a virus outbreak in China that could damp economic activity.

By S&P 500 industry sector, real estate ( +0.8% ), information technology ( +0.4% ), and utilities ( +0.3% ) outperform the broader market, while energy (-1.0% ), materials ( -0.6% ), and industrials ( -0.5% ) fall the most.