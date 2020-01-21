Enerplus guides to 13% lower capex budget in 2020

Enerplus (ERF -5% ) unveils a FY 2020 capital budget of $520M-$570M, 13% below the 2019 program of $625M at the upper end of guidance, which the company expects will generate free cash flow at oil prices above US$50/bbl WTI.

Enerplus says the 2020 budget takes into account improved capital efficiencies, with well costs in North Dakota anticipated to average US$7.2M, or $400K lower than its 2019 average.

But 2020 operating expenses are expected to average $8.50/boe, an increase from prior-year levels due to the company's liquids production weighting increasing to an expected 60% in 2020 from 54% in 2019.

The company forecasts 2020 crude oil and natural gas liquids production will grow to 57K-60K bbl/day, up 7% Y/Y at the guidance midpoint.